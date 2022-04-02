Jugnu Mohsin joins PMLN

LAHORE: Independent MPA from PP-184 Okara, Jugnu Mohsin on Friday joined the PMLN, expressing complete confidence in the Sharifs.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Model Town in the presence of Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif. She said Nawaz Sharif was a genuine leader who was raising voice for the supremacy of the rule of law and Constitution. She also said that in 2008, Shehbaz Sharif had visited her district and extended cooperation in community development work. She also vowed to continue the mission of her uncle Syed Sajjad Haider Kirmani who remained undefeated in his political career.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif said that Punjab would have a PMLN chief minister. He said that Imran Khan had set up very negative traditions in politics and the nation would hold him accountable for it. ”Imran Khan has made a mockery of foreign affairs and relations,” he added. PMLN leader Awais Khan Leghari and a large number of supporters of Jugnu Mohsin from Okara were also present.