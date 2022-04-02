Sehat Sahulat programme Patients suffer as online system remains suspended

PESHAWAR: Thousands of patients suffered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the

online system of Sehat Sahulat programme remained suspended on Friday.

Patients had previously booked their appointments for different surgical procedures on sehat card but they hopelessly returned home after waiting for a whole day if the system could be restored.

According to patients and their attendants, they approached some of the health department but they told them they were helpless as the sehat card project is being operated by State Life Insurance.

Some of the patients complained they waited for a few months for their surgical procedures as they couldn’t afford to pay its cost. However, they got disappointed as their surgeries were suspended due to technical fault in the system.

The doctors said that it has become a routine that all surgeries are postponed due to faults in the sehat card system. “Unfortunately the government has left it completely to the State Life to deal with the patients.

The patients don’t have access to the chief minister and health minister to let them know about their suffering,” one senior surgeon told The News. This correspondent attended to seek attention of the health minister Taimur Khan Jhagra but he was busy in protest demonstrations and failed to play his role in removing the technical issue.