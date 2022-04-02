 
close
Saturday April 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

Archaeological site

By APP
April 02, 2022

Islamabad : The world’s most famous archaeological site, Takht-i-Bahi, is attracting a large number of people from across the country particularly foreign tourists.

Talking to this agency, an official of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) said this historical site is an archaeological wonder, considered to be significant because of its unique design.

Comments