PMC conducts NLE successfully

Islamabad : Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has successfully conducted first ever National Licensing Examination (NLE) on its own with the help of an in-house developed integrated system.

According to PMC spokesperson, as many as 9,700 students appeared in PMC’s first ever National Licensing Examination (NLE), which was conducted through National Medical Authority (NMA).

He said that the in-house developed system was effective and efficient enough to conduct the NLE exam for the first time and all students appeared in the exam were happy on the quality of the test. He said that later this year PMC would also conduct all exams on its own.

He added the designed system enabled PMC to carry the NLE exam uninterrupted.

He said that PMC had made all necessary arrangements and ensured all possible resources to conduct this first ever exam on its own.

The examination was conducted at various designated public educational Institutes of Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and Multan.

He said that the PMC is the sole health care education regulator of the country that envisions improving standards of health care delivery and education in Pakistan. He said that the success of this developed integrated system was due to the untiring efforts and dedication of Pakistan Medical Commission which always aims to facilitate students.