Passenger trains delay for hours

LAHORE:Operation of passenger trains delayed for many hours on Friday. According to details, Business Express from Karachi to Lahore delayed by two hours. Awam Express from Karachi to Lahore delayed by two hours. The Karachi Express from Karachi to Lahore delayed by one hour and 40 minutes. The Tezgam Express from Karachi to Lahore delayed by one hour and 20 minutes.

The Shah Hussain Express from Karachi to Lahore delayed by 1 hour and 20 minutes. The Khyber Mail Express from Karachi to Lahore delayed by one hour and 20 minutes. The Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore delayed by one hour. Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi to Lahore delayed by one hour. Jaffer Express from Karachi to Lahore delayed by one hour. The Millat Express between Faisalabad and Malikwal delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes. The Pakistan Express between Faisalabad and Rawalpindi delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes. The Sir Syed Express between Faisalabad and Rawalpindi delayed.