IKDAR launched

Islamabad : Imran Khan Developmental Academic Research (IKDAR) has announced to turn Pakistan into a trillion-dollar economy through International Digital Sustainable Development Bank (IDSDB) and its SDGs Programme.

IKDAR claimed the vision to be ‘the mother of all projects’ at its inauguration and launch day of its Pakistan Chapter. The body was launched on October 14, 2011, at Columbia University, New York, by PTI leader Imran Khan.

The NGO aims at building a developed and coherent society focusing on SDGs and human development goals.

New organisers of IKDAR were also nominated: Zahra K Haque (regional head for South Asia and Europe) and Uzma Umar (country coordinator). Dabbir Hussein Tirmzy, founder and CEO, informed the participants about the key objectives and goals of the organisation through a recorded message.