Friday April 01, 2022
Formula 1 returns to Las Vegas

By AFP
April 01, 2022

LAS VEGAS: Las Vegas will host a night-time Formula 1 Grand Prix along its iconic Strip in 2023 with the sport’s top official describing the event as “an incredible moment”.

The race returns to the city for the first time since 1982 and will become the third grand prix in the United States on next year’s F1 calendar, alongside Miami and Austin.

