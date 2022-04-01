Pak Navy inducts indigenous fast attack missile HAIBAT

ISLAMABAD: The commissioning ceremony of the Pakistan Navy's indigenous fast attack craft missile PNS HAIBAT and the induction ceremony of the third 16 Ton Bollard Pull Tug PNT GOGA were held in Karachi.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest. PNS HAIBAT is the first landmark project designed by Maritime Technologies Complex (MTC) and constructed by Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) without foreign technical assistance.

The chief guest underlined that commissioning of PNS HAIBAT ushers a new chapter in the indigenous design and construction that further matured with time. The Chief of Naval Staff emphasized that given the overall security paradigm, the PNS HAIBAT will strengthen the Navy’s capabilities to respond to maritime challenges to ensure seaward defence and maintain peace and stability in Indian Ocean Region. Amjad Khan Niazi commended the concerted efforts of KS&EW, MTC and Pakistan Navy for the landmark achievement.

Earlier, Managing Director KS&EW, Rear Admiral Athar Saleem underscored that Missile Craft PNS HAIBAT, a multi-mission capable platform, will bolster the defence capabilities and induction of PNT GOGA is also a milestone to strengthen the indigenous ship construction capabilities.