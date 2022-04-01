 
Friday April 01, 2022
Dutch shooting victims were businessmen brothers

By AFP
April 01, 2022

The Hague: Two men shot dead in a McDonald’s restaurant in a Dutch city were two brothers and well-known local businessmen, Dutch news reports said on Thursday.

Police have launched an intensive search for the shooter after the two men, aged 57 and 62, were gunned down in front of shocked patrons at the busy fast-food outlet in the northern city of Zwolle.

