Friday April 01, 2022
Turkey seeks to shelve Khashoggi case

By AFP
April 01, 2022

Istanbul: A Turkish prosecutor on Thursday asked an Istanbul court to halt the trial of 26 suspects in the murder of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi and hand the case over to Riyadh. Turkey is seeking to mend ties with Saudi Arabia to bolster its struggling economy, four years after the gruesome 2018 killing of the dissident Saudi journalist inside Riyadh’s consulate in Istanbul.

