Marking ‘A Decade’ of showcasing artists

Islamabad : ‘Satrang Gallery’ is marking its 10-year anniversary with a show titled, ‘A Decade,’ celebrating its successful showcasing of Pakistani artists – both seasoned as well as young who had their work displayed as graduates and went on to win critical acclaim.

Since its inception, the gallery has worked with more than 500 artists from all over the country, as well as international artists. It has established an annual curatorial traineeship programme for art graduates that more than 20 young curators have passed through and continued to successful careers; engaged with local communities and schools by inviting young students for curatorial tours and artist workshops and continues to hold art competitions in schools to raise money for charities to encourage philanthropy through art.

To honor the artists they have worked with. ‘A Decade’ will exhibit the work of 50 artists who have been chosen by the ‘Satrang’ team, today (Thursday), at 5.30 p.m.-7.30.p.m.

The show highlights the transformation and change these artists have undergone, professionally, personally and the evolution they have witnessed, within them or around them over the last 10 years.