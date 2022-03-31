Gold rises Rs750/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs750 per tola on Wednesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs131,200 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs643 to Rs112,483. In the international market, gold rates increased by $27 to $1,927 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,500 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,286. Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs5,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.
