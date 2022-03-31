COAS reiterates resolve to fight against terrorism till elimination

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Army to fight against terrorism till the elimination of this menace.

“Sacrifices of Shuhada will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan,” the COAS said, who visited Peshawar Wednesday.The COAS attended the funeral prayers of Capt Saad Bin Amir Shaheed and Lance Naik Muhammad Irfan, who embraced Shahadat while gallantly fighting the terrorists in South Waziristan. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and provincial ministers were also present.

Earlier, General Bajwa visited Peshawar Corps Headquarters and received a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and development works in newly-merged districts.The COAS appreciated security forces for providing enabling environment to complete socio-economic development projects in the newly-merged districts.

The COAS said, “There is a need for the whole of the nation approach and unified response to counter extremism and defeat terrorism decisively.” On arrival at Corps Headquarters, General Bajwa was received by Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, Commander Peshawar Corps.