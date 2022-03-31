‘Love hormone’ oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

Washington: Scientists who spent years spraying oxytocin up the noses of lions found the big cats became much friendlier with their neighbors and less prone to roaring at strangers when dosed up on the so-called "love hormone."
The results, published in the journal iScience on Wednesday, could have major benefits for conservation efforts as unfamiliar prides are increasingly forced by urban sprawl to live together in reserves.
Colombo: Sri Lanka on Wednesday began imposing record nationwide 10-hour daily power cuts as more hospitals announced...
Geneva: The World Health Organisation on Wednesday laid out three possible paths that the Covid-19 pandemic might...
London: Two UK Supreme Court judges resigned Wednesday from Hong Kong’s top court, as the government in London said...
The Hague: The United States is completing the destruction of its last declared chemical weapons stockpiles of which...
Johannesburg: A former South African student was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday after she went on a...
Washington: The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting several entities it says are involved in...
Comments