Thursday March 31, 2022
‘Love hormone’ oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

By AFP
March 31, 2022

Washington: Scientists who spent years spraying oxytocin up the noses of lions found the big cats became much friendlier with their neighbors and less prone to roaring at strangers when dosed up on the so-called "love hormone."

The results, published in the journal iScience on Wednesday, could have major benefits for conservation efforts as unfamiliar prides are increasingly forced by urban sprawl to live together in reserves.

