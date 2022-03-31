KU announces MA external exam results

The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the results of MA Arabic, Islamic Studies, Mathematics, and Philosophy External Annual Examinations 2019-20.

According to a notification issued by the varsity, 12 candidates registered for MA Arabic and 10 appeared in the paper, of whom only one candidate managed to clear the papers. The overall pass percentage remained 10.

For the MA Islamic Studies exams, 743 candidates registered and 628 students appeared in the papers. Of them, 471 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage remained 75.

As many as 35 candidates registered for MA Mathematics and 27 of them appeared in the exams. Of them, seven candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage remained 25.93.

For the MA Philosophy exams, 21 candidates registered and 15 students appeared in the papers, but only two candidates managed to clear all papers. The overall pass percentage stood at 13.33.