Partnership aims to deter ad frauds

KARACHI: Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) and Jack of Digital (JoD) had teamed up to help country’s marketers battle ad fraud by automating identification and reporting of invalid digital traffic, a statement said on Tuesday.

Jack of Digital is authorised representative of Spider AF in Pakistan, an advanced ad fraud prevention tool that specialises in automation and data visualisation.

Through the tool, advertisers will be able to minimize wastage of their digital spend and get a bigger bang for their buck.

Qamar Abbas, executive director of PAS, said digital ad fraud was real and a growing threat affecting all brands. He was of the view that as the spend was growing, the forms of ad frauds were also evolving requiring sophisticated tools to minimize its impact, which not only financial, but reputational.

Faisal Sheikh, CEO of Jack of Digital, said they were looking to assist brands in the country to amplify and improve their digital marketing initiatives. He stated that ad fraud was proving to be a massive threat to digital advertisers globally.