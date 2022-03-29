Deaf drama ‘CODA’ wins Oscar for best picture

HOLLYWOOD, United States: Deaf family drama "CODA" won best picture honours at the Oscars on Monday, the first ever triumph for a streamer, in a ceremony that was overshadowed by best actor-winner Will Smith striking comedian Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife.

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli presented the award to the film, which follows teenage Ruby -- who can hear -- as she juggles pursuing her musical ambitions with her family´s dependence on her to communicate. Deaf actors feature in several lead roles.

Seeking to reassert its relevance, the Academy Awards gala was packed with big musical performances and three wise-cracking female hosts -- but will enter the history books for the shocking Smith-Rock altercation, which changed the mood of the night before the final prizes were announced.

"CODA," a feel-good indie drama starring deaf actors in lead roles which had been presumed a longshot for Hollywood´s biggest prize until very recently, pulled off a remarkable late surge to emerge triumphant.

The film bagged the historic prize for Apple TV+, a relative newcomer in a streaming market dominated by rivals like Netflix. "Thank you to the Academy for letting our ´CODA´ make history tonight," said producer Philippe Rousselet.

Taking its title from the acronym for child of deaf adult, the movie also won for best adapted screenplay, and best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur, who plays the father of a teenage girl who can hear and wants to pursue a career in music.

Kotsur dedicated his golden statuette to the deaf and disabled communities. "This is our moment," he said.

Jessica Chastain won best actress for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," in which she played a real-life televangelist who became an unlikely champion for the LGBTQ community. "We´re faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country... in times like this, I think of Tammy and I´m inspired by her radical acts of love," she said.

But Tinseltown´s biggest night was dominated by a shocking moment in which Smith -- who won best actor for his work on "King Richard" -- slapped Rock on stage, before returning to his seat alongside his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and shouting profanities.

"Keep my wife´s name out of your fucking mouth," yelled Smith, forcing the producers to bleep out several seconds of audio from the televised broadcast in the United States.

Rock, presenting the best documentary prize, had compared Jada´s tightly cropped hair to Demi Moore´s appearance in the film "G.I. Jane." Jada suffers from alopecia, a condition causing hair loss.

The moment left stunned viewers questioning if it had been scripted or genuine. But when he returned to the stage to accept his award, a tearful Smith lamented "people disrespecting you" in Hollywood, and apologized to the Academy "and all my fellow nominees."

Smith, who plays the father of tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams in "King Richard," added: "Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams." Los Angeles police said they were aware of the incident but that Rock had not filed a police report. The Academy tweeted that it "does not condone violence of any form."