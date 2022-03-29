ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday revealed that he is unaware of the "written letter" received by Prime Minister Imran Khan that provides evidence that "money has been pouring in from abroad" and some of PTI's people are being used to topple the government.

Addressing a press conference, the interior minister reiterated his support for PM Imran Khan, saying the premier will thwart the efforts of the opposition to oust him, Geo News reported. “I have never seen any government complete its tenure; however, my perception has changed after the historic PTI rally was held yesterday [Sunday], where the turnout of supporters was massive," Rashid said, adding that after 1977, this was the first time he had led a rally.

The interior minister said that the establishment is with Pakistan and the military forces are only concerned about the interest of the country. “Imran Khan is laying the foundation of an independent foreign policy,” he said, reiterating that he stands with PM Imran Khan whether he is in power or not.

Rashid, in light of his political experience, said that things will be clear during the period of March 29-31. “My political conscience says that the situation could change even an hour before the voting because the opposition has to bring 172 members to the assembly,” he added.

He said he had asked PM Imran Khan to announce elections after Haj, dissolve the Punjab Assembly and impose governor’s rule in Sindh as the people [MNAs] were being bought.