KMC starts rehabilitating two-lane road in Malir

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has started work for the rehabilitation of a two-lane road from Kala Board to Saudabad Chowrangi as well as for the construction of the adjoining roads.

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Monday the RCD Ground was also being rehabilitated, and it would provide significant facility to the citizens. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari , he said, had promised that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would carry out development work in every corner of the city without any discrimination.

Development works, Wahab said, were under way in a transparent manner on the directives of the PPP chairman. “Imran Khan disappointed the nation once again in his speech on Sunday, and this was his farewell address,” he said while addressing a ground-breaking ceremony for the rehabilitation of the road from Malir Kala Board to Saudabad Chowrangi, and the construction of attached roads and the RCD Ground in Malir.

PPP leader Salman Abdullah Murad, Member Provincial Assembly Yousuf Murtaza Baloch, Project Director Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project scheme Nazir Memon, Javed Sheikh and others were also present on the occasion.

Wahab said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) intention was to lead Pakistan to disaster. He hoped that the National Assembly speaker would let the opposition’s no-confidence motion be presented without any delay.

The city administrator said that due to the way the PPP was working, change would be seen in the coming times. “There is not a single MNA or MPA of the PPP in Korangi, yet there is no precedent for what it has done in Korangi. Malir 15 Road and RCD Ground was the demand of the people here.”

Wahab further said that they were constructing this road at the request of Yousuf Baloch, and a stadium would be built in Sherpao Colony. He said the people of Karachi were looking towards the PPP.

“Bilawal will win from every district of Karachi. According to the vision of the PPP, the development of the city and service to the citizens is our mission.” Wahab said Imran Khan praised ZA Bhutto on Sunday, and it seemed that he wanted to join the PPP, but the people wanted to know if that was the surprise he had been talking about.

“In future, these people will say that there is no leader like Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari,” he added. The administrator said development works were being carried out in every district of the city without any discrimination and various roads of Karachi were being constructed and repaired at a cost of Rs1.5 billion.

The repair of Jahangir Road, Chakiwara Road, Mohabbat Khan Ji Road and Shahra-e-Noor Jahan would also be completed in the next two months, and it would facilitate the citizens in their daily life, he added. Under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project, he said, two projects would be completed in six months.