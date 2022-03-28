4kg heroin, 26kg hashish seized

PESHAWAR: The Excise Department officials recovered 4.4 kg of heroin and 26 kg of hashish during various operations and arrested six accused.
A handout said that acting on a tipoff, the Mardan Excise Police officials stopped a car bearing registration number (CA 359) near the Charsadda Interchange. Upon search, the officials recovered 3,500 grams of heroin from the car and arrested the accused identified as Usman Nazir, a resident of Rawalpindi.
In another operation, the officials intercepted a vehicle (LWD 0991) at Jamrud Road near Jamrud and recovered 8,000 grams of hashish from it. Two accused Habib-ur-Rahman, a resident of Hangu, and Nauman Siddiqui, a resident of Nowshera, were arrested.
In another action, Peshawar Excise Police personnel seized a vehicle (VK 466) and recovered 10000 grams of hashish and arrested the accused Alam Rasool, a resident of Gujranwala. In another operation, Excise Squad intercepted a vehicle (RPT 981) and recovered 900 grams of heroin during search. Accused Khurram Shahzad, a resident of Islamabad, was arrested. Similarly, the Mardan Region Excise Police recovered 2400 grams of hashish from a motorcycle.
Meanwhile, Excise Police Station Peshawar Region recovered 4800 grams of cannabis during another operation and arrested the accused. Cases were registered against the accused.
