PPP leaders may attend PDM rally today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) participation in the public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) scheduled to be held in Islamabad today (Monday) 28 may be restricted to the level of the PPP delegations 'if needed', and the party workers will not be called to join the long march or PDM public meetings, as the party wants to confine the battle to the parliament instead of focussing on street show.

According to PPP sources, as the fight against an embattled Prime Minister has entered a decisive stage the PPP has proposed to other opposition parties to confine the battle to inside the Parliament House and not let a desperate Imran runaway from the Parliament and seek refuge elsewhere. “Since the numbers game is in our favour and there is no escape for Imran Khan it will be politically prudent and wise to fight it out inside the House instead of outside it”, a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity.

The PPP senior leader was of the opinion that when the number game in the House is in their favour and the prime minister is on the run and doomed to be politically eliminated, why waste energies on the street power. According to the senior leader, the PPP is notpart of PDM but the joint opposition has already submitted a no confidence resolution for the removal of PM. “We are working together to remove the selected prime minister through legal and constitutional means in Parliament but we are not in favour of creating chaos as a result of any confrontation,” senior leader of the PP said. Moreover, he said organisations like the SCBA, PFUJ, HRCP and HRW have called upon both sides to call off the public meetings for this very reason. “We believe Imran Khan should also avoid inciting people to come on the road and face the no confidence in the Parliament. However, the Party leadership may decide to send some representation if need be,” the PPP leader opined.

It is to be mentioned here that in the PPP long march that concluded in Islamabad’s D-Chowk on March 8, the PDM parties—PML-N and JUI-F had sent delegations to attend the public meeting at D-Chowk as a show of solidarity and the PPP leader believed the party leadership may decide to sent a delegation, if needed.