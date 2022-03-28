ECP hears appeals against fines today

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is to hear appeals by Prime Minister Imran Khan and other public office holders against the fine imposed on them over the violation of the code of conduct for the polls today (Monday).

An official said that the ECP had fixed March 28 for hearing in applications filed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman, federal ministers Asad Umar, Parvez Khattak, Azam Swati, Murad Saeed, MNAs, MPAs and others against the fines imposed on them by the district monitoring officers (DMOs).

A total of Rs 5,83,002 fine was imposed on candidates and politicians, including the prime minister, chief minister and governor. PM Imran Khan has been fined a total of Rs 150,000 by the DMOs of three districts, Lower Dir, Swat and Malakand.

Several political leaders have filed applications against the decision of the DMOs. The maximum fine imposed by the DMOs was Rs 500,000. The ECP is to hear these cases collectively today.

During the second phase of the polls, 1,035 violations of the code of conduct were reported to the ECP while 110 notices were served and 26 warnings were issued to candidates and politicians.

Besides, disciplinary action was taken in 21 cases while 23 developmental works were stopped which were deemed a violation of the code of conduct. Among the districts, the highest number of complaints, 242were been reported from Mansehra, followed by 153 in Abbottabad and 141 in Kurram districts between March 14 and March 24.

More violations were reported in the last few weeks from almost all the 18 districts where polls are scheduled in the second phase on March 31. Even the top political stalwarts of different political parties did not pay heed to notices served on them before addressing public meetings. Several of them continue to breach the code of conduct.

On Sunday the DMO of Dir Upper served notices on amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, MPA Inayatullah and leaders and candidates of the party to appear and explain their position on March 28 for violating the code of conduct.

The Malakand DMO called upon Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to appear before his office on March 29 and explain his position for addressing a rally in the district on March 23. He was sent two notices earlier. The DMO of Dir Lower also served notice on the amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq for addressing public meetings.