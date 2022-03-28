West Indies crush England to win series

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA: West Indies crushed England by 10 wickets to win the third Test and claim the three-match series on Sunday.
Set just 28 for victory after dismissing the tourists for 120 in their second innings, openers Kraigg Brathwaite (20) and John Campbell (6) knocked off the runs inside five overs.
The first two Tests in Antigua and Barbados had ended in tame draws.
England were dismissed for 204 in their first innings while West Indies made 297.
All-rounder Kyle Mayers starred in the demolition of the England second innings with impressive figures of 5-18.
However, it was wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua da Silva who was named man of the match for his undefeated 100 in West Indies’ first innings.
“The emotion is still there - 100%. I’ve dreamt of this moment and hopefully it isn’t the last time I win this award,” he said.
“I wanted to trust my tailenders - all the credit goes to them. I can’t thank them enough. It is because of them that I’ve won this award.”
Defeat was particularly painful for England skipper Joe Root whose job will come under more pressure following the Ashes debacle in Australia.
“I’ve made it quite clear at the start of this game and tour that I want to take this team forward,” said Root to BT Sport.
“I don’t think it’s ever in your hands and I feel like the group are behind me. We’re doing quite a lot of good things - we just need to turn that into results now.”
Score Board
West Indies won the toss
England 1st Innings 204
West Indies 1st Innings 297
England 2nd Innings
Alex b Mayers 31
Crawley c Holder b Seales 8
Root (c) c Campbell b Mayers 5
Lawrence b Mayers 0
Stokes c Brooks b Mayers 4
Bairstow c †Da Silva b Joseph 22
Foakes † run out (Mayers/†Da Silva) 2
Woakes c Holder b Roach 19
Overton c Holder b Mayers 1
Leach c †Da Silva b Roach 4
Saqib not out 3
Extras: (b 13, lb 7, w 1) 21
Total: (64.2 Ov, RR: 1.86) 120
Fall: 1-14, 3.5 ov, 2-27, 8.3 ov, 3-27, 10.3 ov, 4-39, 16.3 ov, 5-80, 41.1 ov, 6-83, 41.6 ov, 7-97, 46.2 ov, 8-101, 48.2 ov, 9-116, 62.1 ov, 10-120, 64.2 ov
Bowling: Kemar Roach 9.2-4-10-2, Jayden Seales 12-2-26-1, Kyle Mayers 17-9-18-5, Jason Holder 8-5-6-0, Alzarri Joseph 16-3-38-1, Jermaine Blackwood 2-1-2-0
West Indies 2nd Innings (Target: 28 Runs)
Brathwaite (c) not out 20
John Campbell not out 6
Extras: (b 1, lb 1) 2
Total: (4.5 Ov, RR: 5.79) 28
Did not bat: Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva †, Kyle Mayers, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales
Bowling: Chris Woakes 2.5-0-13-0, Saqib Mahmood 2-0-13-0
Results: West Indies won by 10 wickets
Man of the match: Joshua Da Silva (WI)
Man of the series: Kraigg Brathwaite (WI)
ISLAMABAD: Young Noor Zaman stunned Malaysian Darren Rahul Pragasam in a five-game thriller to move into the...
JEDDAH: Sergio Perez claimed his first ever Formula One pole at the 215th attempt when the Mexican upstaged Red Bull...
KARACHI: Newly-hired Brazilian volleyball coach Cristiano Rodrigues Campos who will land in Islamabad on Monday is...
PARIS: Denmark’s Christian Eriksen made an emotional goal-scoring return to international football on Saturday as...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top junior squash players faltered in their first test regarding their preparations for World...
PARIS: European champion Sonny Colbrelli has returned home to Italy for tests after suffering a serious heart problem...
Comments