Robotics, AI summer camp to start for students in June

Islamabad : LearnOBots in collaboration with the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) is offering an exciting 2.5 weeks of Robotics and AI Summer Camp to provide skill-based fun learning for the students aged 8-14. According to an official source, the students, between the aged of 8-14 years, will be able to explore domains of science and technology and discover their passion in a safe and healthy environment, following all SoPs of COVID-19. The camp will serve as an insightful activity for the kids who intend to gain scientific knowledge and discover innovations.

The summer camp is a DIY hands-on STEAM and Robotics platform that allows for a great summertime, in addition to a well-needed future careers exposure.

Students will be able to explore science and technology which allows them to discover their passion for the future.

The activities to be offered during the camp include Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Electronics, and Professional Development (Future Careers).

The first, second, and third camps will be held in the months of June, July, and August respectively.

The details of the registration can be acquired through phone numbers: 03351166117 and 0335116616. LearnOBots is a private educational company based at National Science and Technology Park, NUST which gives hands-on training to kids in the domain of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics (STEAM).

The company helps kids identify their passion and channelize it into a productive activity through making exciting stuff, creating new things, and finding solutions to real life problems.