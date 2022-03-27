1,543 students awarded degrees, medals at UO convocation

LAHORE : The first convocation of the University of Okara (UO) was held on Saturday in which 1,543 undergraduate, graduate and MPhil students were awarded degrees and medals.

UO Vice Chancellor Prof Dr M Zakria Zakar, along with the chief guest VC Quaid-i-Azam University Prof Dr M Ali conferred the degrees. The graduating students of Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Life Sciences, Faculty of Management & Social Sciences and Faculty of Computing participated in the ceremony. Speaking at the ceremony UO VC said, “This is the historical day when our first ever graduates are receiving their degrees with great sense of achievement and success. Convocation is the highest point of pride for students.”

Talking about the narrative of the university, he told that the UO was a national institution with high cultural diversity. “From the very outset, we established an innovative social agenda for this university which is an institution of commoners and marginalized sections of the society. This is an inclusive university where we train our students to become civilized and responsible citizens.” He also discussed the university’s Community Outreach Program and policy for the differently-abled students. Prof Ali said, “Merely getting degrees is not enough, the main thing is to become social responsible, globally aware and environmentally sensitive.”

Dr Nasrin Akhter, Associate Professor of Education, was awarded the Higher Education Commission’s Best University Teacher Award at the end of the convocation.

Among others, the UO Controller of Examinations Faisal Ijaz and Registrar Dr M Tahir Khan also attended the convocation.