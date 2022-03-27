2013 Karachi operation cannot be justified, says Khalid Maqbool

No justification can be offered for the operation in Karachi that was launched in 2013 on the pretext of eradicating rampant crime in the city.

This was said by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday as he spoke at the annual convention of the All Sindh Welfare Association, a body of government officers.

“Such operations create two things: fear and hatred. But the MQM-P had made history by not allowing fear or hatred to arise,” he stated.

Siddiqui said that during the operation, the MQM-P showed remarkable perseverance. “The hands that threatened us have badly failed,” he remarked.

The MQM-P convener said that the children of those who had formed the country knew how Pakistan could be run.

Addressing the officers, he said that some of the participants were companions of the movement who joined the services to fulfil their responsibilities through their experience. “Some of them, despite all experiences and abilities, were targeted during the era before the formation of the MQM-P,” he said.

MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan asked the officers to find a solution to the problems and worries of the people in the area where they worked. “This is not just a problem of Karachi but of Sindh as a whole,” he said.

Other MQM-P leaders, including Kunwar Naveed Jamil, Khawaja Izharul Hasan, and former mayor Syed Wasim Akhtar, also addressed the gathering.