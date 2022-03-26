NAVTTC centre of excellence inaugurated

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood inaugurated the NAVTTC Centre of Excellence in Modern Technologies at the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, Islamabad.

It has been established by NAVTTC with the cooperation of GIZ, European Union, Norway and Germany.

The minister emphasized the need for more Centres of Excellence which provide state of the art cutting edge technology training to the youth, which are in high demand internationally and in industry.

The NAVTTC has established COE Islamabad with multiple labs in modern technologies through donors, for Mechatronics, IT and CNC lab.

The minister said the government gave top priority to the TVET sector and has provided Rs10 billion under NAVTTC’s Prime Minister’s Skills for All – ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’, which is the flagship program of the government for providing income generating Hi-Tech skills to youth.

The government continues to give a high priority to skills training especially in Hi-Tech like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, cyber security etc.

The government has given NAVTTC the target to produce one million skilled youth workforce, and availability of such a big skilled labour will cause a massive improvement in the jobs market and industry.

The government is focusing on the reforms in TVET sector to bring the technical and vocational training in line with the requirements of the marketplace, in order to prepare the workforce with accreditation from international bodies.

NAVTTC Chairman Syed Javed Hasan shared that NAVTTC is working hand in hand with the training partners for enhancing quality of the TVET sector. NAVTTC has so-far successfully trained 74,736 youth in 150 High-Tech and 100 Conventional technologies with 71% employment.

Another batch of 63,000 youth are being given skill training through 989 Training partners and reputed universities. 95% youth have expressed satisfaction over the quality of the training by NAVTTC. He mentioned that Skills for All Strategy of government is working as a catalyst for imparting quality training among youth.

Executive Director NAVTTC Sajid Baloch assured that NAVTTC is fully committed to provide quality trainings and thanked the donors the EU, Germany and Norway for their valuable support to Pakistan.

The minister appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC team for accomplishing the task of establishment of CoEin Modern Technologies.

The NAVTTC COE Islamabad will be a center for training of the chief master trainers and master trainers, who would then train a large number of youth in modern employable technologies.

This will further pave the way towards allowing the Pakistani TVET system to sustainably improve delivery of training and assessment, career counseling and job placement.