The Taliban’sadvocate

Prime Minister Imran Khan has left no stone unturned to plead the case of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan on various international forums. The matter of Afghanistan was even an important agenda of the recently held OIC conference in Islamabad. Had Pakistan succeeded in convincing the Taliban regime to pay heed to human rights — especially the rights of women — the world may have been more willing to accept it.

Does the prime minister realise that women’s education in Afghanistan has basically been banned and women are facing problems fending for their livelihood? Even Pakistan’s support was been reciprocated by a terrorist attack in February that was initiated on ‘Afghan soil’. If the Taliban government expects legitimacy, it must handle its population humanely. Until it does, Pakistan need not play the Taliban’s advocate.

Sayed GB Shah Bokhari

Peshawar