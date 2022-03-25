SMEs partake in finance mela

LAHORE: A large number of small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) visited a day-long SME finance mela, showing interest in products displayed by commercial banks and financial institutions, The News learnt on Thursday.
Over 22 financial institutions showcased their latest and available products and services to cater to business financial needs of the SMEs.
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) held the mela at LCCI premises on Thursday.
The mela was organised to provide first-hand information to members of the business community, particularly young and emerging entrepreneurs, about financing products offered by commercial banks to SMEs, LCCI president Mian Nauman Kabir said. He was of the view that inadequate access to finance was hampering SME growth.
Speaking on the occasion, managing director SBP Muhammad Ashraf Khan informed that Rs37 billion were spent on Kamyab Jawan Program, Rs56 billion on Apna Ghar Scheme, and Rs1 billion had been given to the women entrepreneurs.
KARACHI: A global research firm Everest Group recognised NdcTech as a major contender in its Temenos IT Services PEAK...
LAHORE: Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Mahmood Jah on Thursday vowed justice to all tax payers, directing FTO regional...
KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines would start operating direct and non-stop flights to and from Sydney,...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs500 per tola on Thursday.According to data released by All...
Brussels: EU lawmakers wrangled Thursday to put the final touches on an unprecedented rulebook to curb the market...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis have increasingly started using online platforms and digital services. The Covid-19 pandemic...
Comments