SMEs partake in finance mela

LAHORE: A large number of small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) visited a day-long SME finance mela, showing interest in products displayed by commercial banks and financial institutions, The News learnt on Thursday.

Over 22 financial institutions showcased their latest and available products and services to cater to business financial needs of the SMEs.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) held the mela at LCCI premises on Thursday.

The mela was organised to provide first-hand information to members of the business community, particularly young and emerging entrepreneurs, about financing products offered by commercial banks to SMEs, LCCI president Mian Nauman Kabir said. He was of the view that inadequate access to finance was hampering SME growth.

Speaking on the occasion, managing director SBP Muhammad Ashraf Khan informed that Rs37 billion were spent on Kamyab Jawan Program, Rs56 billion on Apna Ghar Scheme, and Rs1 billion had been given to the women entrepreneurs.