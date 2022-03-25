Islamabad rally to be referendum against Opp: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:More than 20 Members of National & Provincial Assembly, including Provincial Ministers on Thursday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed their complete trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the chief minister.

The parliamentarians strongly condemned the horse-trading being staged by the opposition.Matters pertaining to mutual interest, progress on development schemes in their respective constituencies and political situation came under discussion during the meetings.

Usman Buzdar on this occasion categorically remarked that 27th March public rally would carve out a new history in the political dynamics of Pakistan as a huge number of people across the country would attend the rally.

He outlined that the nation would come out in the public rally against the looters and plunderers on the call of PM Imran Khan. He emphasised that the rally would prove to be a last nail in the coffin of the opposition’s negative politics. He deplored horse-trading tactics on the part of the opposition, adding that they should come to their senses. Usman Buzdar outlined that PTI believed in displaying courtesy and patience in politics and denounced that the opponents had promoted a negative political culture in the country by indulging into politics of doing criticism for the sake of criticism. He maintained that the PTI government had served the masses with devotion and would continue to do so under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan. He stressed that holding the OIC conference in the country was a milestone achieved by Prime Minister Imran Khan which would be remembered for ages.

He condemned the opposition over doing politics of anarchy and to destabilise the country. He maintained that the nation would not allow spreading any sort of chaos or anarchy as the country needed stability instead of political unrest.

The chief minister underlined that the whole nation was standing behind PM Imran Khan and the 27th March public rally would prove to be a public referendum against the opposition. The CM urged the parliamentarians to vigorously participate in the public rally. Those who met the CM included Provincial Ministers, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Murad Raas, Akhtar Malik, Jehanzeb Khichi, Sardar Asif Nakai, Rai Taimoor Bhatti, MNAs Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Aurangzeb Khichi, Ch Tahir Iqbal, Faizullah Kamoka, Raja Yawar Kamal Khan, Taimoor Lali, Waris Aziz, Wasif Mazharan, Saleem Akhtar and others.

Chief Whip of Punjab Assembly MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah was also present on this occasion.Earlier, in a statement, the chief minister said that impeding development and spreading political chaos was the main agenda of the propagandists and asserted to continue to serve

the masses.

He said he never believed in the politics of accusations and asserted that he considered it a waste of time to respond to baseless accusations. “I am a lieutenant of the prime minister and every conspiracy would be countered head-on,” he asserted.