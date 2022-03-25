Terrorists’ bid to enter Pakistan foiled

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while foiling an attempt of terrorists to infiltrate into Pakistan from Afghanistan in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan district

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on midnight of March 23 and 24, a group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate inside Pakistan from Afghanistan in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan district.

Owing to timely response of Pakistani troops, the infiltration attempt was foiled. Terrorists retaliated with fire which was reciprocated in a befitting manner. The terrorists on failure to move inside Pakistan, fled away and as per intelligence reports, suffered heavy casualties.

However, during intense exchange of fire, four soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom. The martyrs included Lance Havaldar Wajahat Alam (age 34 years, resident of Ghizer, Gilgit Baltistan); Sepoy Sajjid lnayat (age 25 years, resident of Sheikhupura); Sepoy Maqbool Hayat (age 32 years, resident of Ghizer, Gilgit Baltistan) and Sepoy Sajjid Ali (age 22 years, resident of Skardu).

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminating the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthened resolve, the ISPR said.