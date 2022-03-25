ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Thursday agreed to accept the key demands of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) if it supported the opposition’s no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both parties reached a broader understanding to enter into a written agreement in that regard. The MQM delegation held a luncheon meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House on Thursday.

The MQM delegation comprised of Amir Khan, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aminul Haq, Wasim Akhtar and Javed Hanif, while Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Sindh ministers Nasir Shah and Saeed Ghani, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Rukhsana Bangash was also present in the meeting.

The political situation in the country was discussed in detail during the meeting. Sources said the MQM, though has not taken any decision yet to make announcement of joining the opposition, it was agreed that the final decision would be taken once the written agreement finalised.

Sources said the working committee from the PPP and MQM would continue holding talks for reaching a final written agreement. Sources said it could be possible that the MQMP might announce its final decision to join the opposition prior to voting on no-confidence motion.

Talking to the media outside the Zardari House, Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar said: “Talks have been held with MQM and matters have been settled with them.”

In a separate media talk, another PPP senior leader Khursheed Shah hinted at an agreement between the PPP and MQM saying that many things were settled with the MQM and it was hoped that all things would be settled with them in a day or two.