MWM postpones today’s convention because of political uncertainty

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Central Secretary General Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafferi on Thursday announced the postponement of the party’s convention scheduled for Friday (today) in Nishtar Park due to rising political uncertainty in the country in the aftermath of the no-confidence motion tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

“The MWM will not allow anyone to sabotage the interfaith harmony at any cost,” said Jafferi while addressing a press conference in Karachi. Criticising Prime Miniter Imran Khan for not visiting relatives of the victims of the Peshawar mosque blast to show sympathies, Jafferi said that he only just extended his condolence through Twitter.

The MWM leader demanded that the government unveil the perpetrators of the Peshawar blast and asked scholars of the Shia and Sunni schools of thought to come up with a unanimous narrative of harmony and unity among the Ummah.

He said that people of every sect had the constitutional right to lead their lives as per their faith. Jafferi also demanded action against terror outfits rather than welcoming them in the mainstream national setup. “The ongoing shift of power across the world is also affecting Pakistan and the wrong policies of the rulers have been resulting in inflation and chaos in the country,” he remarked.

He was of the view that popular politicians were not allowed to survive in the country. “Ongoing politics is damaging the image of the country worldwide while politicians and rulers are promoting hatred through their irresponsible statements,” he stated.

He said that hidden powers did not lose any opportunity to promote sectarianism in the country and they were trying to damage peace through the Single National Curriculum (SNC). “The SNC is disputed and not acceptable at any cost without addressing the reservations of the Shia community.” He also criticised the Sindh government for its failure to arrest the killer of Shia leader Salman Haider.