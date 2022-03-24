No-confidence motion against PM to face defeat: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday expressed his hope that no confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would face defeat.

Talking to media persons outside PM House here, the minister said the government was fully confident that the no confidence would prove as fail. He said the PM has still many cards, adding that the allied parties would support Imran Khan. “I pray that the allied should back the government,” he said.

Sheikh Rasheed said session of the National Assembly would hold on March 25 and as per tradition, only Fateha would be offered for soul of deceased MNA. The NA Speaker would fix date for voting on no-confidence motion till April 1, whatever he wished, he said.

He said March 27th rally would make it clear to whom the people stood with.