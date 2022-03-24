No-confidence motion against PM to face defeat: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday expressed his hope that no confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would face defeat.
Talking to media persons outside PM House here, the minister said the government was fully confident that the no confidence would prove as fail. He said the PM has still many cards, adding that the allied parties would support Imran Khan. “I pray that the allied should back the government,” he said.
Sheikh Rasheed said session of the National Assembly would hold on March 25 and as per tradition, only Fateha would be offered for soul of deceased MNA. The NA Speaker would fix date for voting on no-confidence motion till April 1, whatever he wished, he said.
He said March 27th rally would make it clear to whom the people stood with.
Waris Baig facilitated initial meetings between Aleem Khan and two senior Punjab PML-N leaders and then Aleem Khan...
There's no clarity on Wang Yi's agenda during Indian visit
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan national anthem played at the OIC session on Tuesday was produced by Geo News, it has been...
ISLAMABAD: Members of the National Assembly from Punjab and Sindh Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and...
The rules do not provide for the postponement of the day’s sitting after offering ‘dua’ for deceased members
LAHORE: Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan, commenting on the letter in Geo News programme Capital Talk on Wednesday,...
Comments