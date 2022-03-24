Resolve, passion must to make country strong, prosperous

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated the nation on Pakistan Day and paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and leaders of the All India Muslim League who played their role in the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent.

In his message on Pakistan Day, the chief minister said that March 23 would never be forgotten in the history of the Pakistan Movement. This was the day when the dream of a separate homeland was laid down, he added.

“Today, we are free as this freedom is the result of sacrifices, struggles and hard work,” he maintained, adding that if different races, tribes and sects had not resolved to become one nation, then the miracle of Pakistan would never have come to light.

The PTI-led government has laid the foundation of a new Pakistan to achieve the final destination that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had struggled and Allama Iqbal had dreamed of, he stressed. The journey of building a prosperous Pakistan has been going on since the creation of Pakistan in 1947 and every individual has to play his role in this regard, he commented.

The chief minister underscored the need to demonstrate the same unity and harmony today, which was demonstrated on March 23, 1940. By embracing the resolve and passion of March 23, 1940, the government would take the motherland forward.

The nation has to reaffirm to continue its struggle to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country by following the golden principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline, he concluded.

Provincial Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed different matters.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the people were standing with their leader Prime Minister Imran Khan and asserted that the solution to national problems lies in unity and harmony. This land demands brotherhood, religious tolerance and interfaith harmony from all and everyone has to play role in this regard, he added.

The opposition parties should realise the facts as there is enough time ahead for politics, he suggested and regretted that the opposition did not refrain from negative politics even on the occasion of the OIC foreign ministers’ moot and tried to score points on this important event.

The chief minister declared that the opposition was stuck at a dead-end and it would continue to grieve even after the no-confidence motion.

Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah appreciated the political and development vision of the chief minister and termed Prime Minister Imran Khan a real leader. The parliamentarians would continue to stand by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, he added.