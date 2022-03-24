Saeed, Zain, Farhan, Faraz in semis

KARACHI: Saeed, Zain, Farhan, and Faraz reached the semifinals of the $1000 1st Commissioner Satellite Open in Lahore on Wednesday.

Now, Saeed is to face Zain and Farhan will be up against Faraz in the semifinals.

President of Punjab Squash Association Noor-ul-Ameen Mengal and Vice President Mansoor Ahmed were guests on the occasion.