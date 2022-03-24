Hanan, Farman enter Junior National Tennis semis

LAHORE: Abdul Hanan Khan, Farman Shakeel and Mahatir Muhammad entered the semifinals of the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 after winning their quarterfinals here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, here on Wednesday.

In the U-14 quarterfinal, Bismal Zia recorded an upset victory over Lalarukh Sajid 4-2, 4-5(3), 5-3.

Bismal said that she is working very hard under the able guidance of her coach and is keen to dominate national circuit in the girls U-14 category and then gradually she wants to be national ladies champion.

In the U-18 quarterfinals, Hanan was up against beat Haider Ali Rizwan. Hanan had to struggle hard to beat spirited Haider by 7-6(2), 6-1.

Farman Shakeel from Gujranwala took little time to brush aside Shehryar Anees 6-0, 6-1.

Mahatir from Karachi also played tremendous tennis and thumped Hassan Ali 6-1, 6-1.

In the U-16 semifinals, rising star Bilal Asim (SICAS) played superbly against Humza Aasim and overwhelmed him by 6-2, 6-0.

Ahtesham Humayum took little time in eliminating young Hanzla Anwar 6-1, 6-0.

In the U-14 quarterfinals, Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Gardens) beat Sohan Noor 6-2, 6-3. Zohaib said that he is working very hard under the coaching of Muhammad Khalid and is eager to excel at higher level.

In other matches, Hamza Ali Rizwan, ATF 6th ranked, beat Abdullah Pirzada 6-1, 6-2, Omer Jawad beat M Haziq Asim 6-4, 6-3, and Amir Mazari (Aitchison) beat Ismail Aftab 6-1, 6-3.

In the U-12 quarterfinals, Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Gardens) overpowered Harris Bajwa 4-1, 4-1; Hamza Ali Rizwan thrashed Moazzam Babar 4-0, 4-0; SICAS’s Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) beat Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 4-0, 4-0; and Omer Jawad beat Aalay Husain 4-0, 4-0.