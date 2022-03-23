ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday urged Muslim countries to make their own bloc to face challenges.



In his keynote address at the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, he contended that unless the Muslim world had a united front, it would continue to face worst human right abuses. He emphasised a strong voice of the OIC, representing 1.5 billion people, for the settlement of lingering Kashmir and Palestinian issues. He also proposed collective efforts of the OIC and China to push for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, while urging the Islamic counties to remain neutral and be partners in peace instead of becoming part of any bloc.

He said, “We have failed both Palestinians and Kashmiris. I am sad to say that we have been able to make no impact at all despite being the massive voice of 1.5 billion. The world doesn’t take us seriously. We are a divided house and the world powers know it. We are 1.5 billion people and yet our voice to stop this blatant injustice is insignificant”. However, the Prime Minister clarified, “We are not talking about conquering a country. We are simply talking about human rights of people of Kashmir and Palestine.”

He reminded the international community that it had made a pledge to Kashmiris many decades ago to let them decide their own fate. But, he regretted, the status of the occupied valley had been changed illegally with the residents facing worst human rights violations and people from outside being settled there to change the demography of the region and turn Kashmiri Muslims into a minority. “Turning Kashmiri Muslims into a minority is a war crime under the Geneva Convention,” he observed.

The Prime Minister also warned that the world was heading towards a cold war with the chances of countries being divided into blocs. “Unless we as an Islamic platform get united, we will stand nowhere,” he emphasised. Speaking on the Ukraine situation, he proposed considering ways where the OIC countries along with China could play their role in diffusing the worsening conflict. He added that he would hold a discussion with the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on how China and the OIC could step in to mediate a ceasefire as the war had already started affecting the world badly in the shape of rising prices of oil, gas and wheat.

On Afghanistan, he termed the stability of the country extremely important after 40 years of conflict and called for lifting international sanctions to avert the looming humanitarian crisis, emphasizing the only way to stop terrorism in Afghanistan was to encourage and support a stable government. “As a word of caution, please do not push the proud and independent-minded people of Afghanistan. Let us help them and involve the international community,” he stressed.

PM Imran Khan emphasized that there were no different forms of Islam and Muslims, but the one in line with the teachings of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). He observed that the 9/11 incident led to demonising Muslims across the world and mocking or ridiculing the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the name of freedom of expression which was unjustified and unacceptable. He said Pakistan was the only country that had been created in the name of Islam with its Objective Resolution based on the vision of Islam’s first socio-welfare state of Medina. He added Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) was sent to the world as a blessing for entire humanity, not only Muslims.

He regretted that the world was witnessing a situation where the poor countries were being robbed of almost 1.6 trillion dollars every year, which were illegally transferred to rich countries. He contended that an Islamic state must protect the rights of minorities, and imbibe the spirit of compassion and humanity for all.

The two-day meeting of the 57-member body of Muslim countries that is being held at Parliament House under the theme of “Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development.” OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, Islamic Development Bank President Dr Muhammad Suleiman Al-Jasser, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wangi Yi and other foreign ministers joined the session.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the ongoing second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would reinforce Pakistan’s efforts for economic development with enhanced cooperation in areas such as industrial development, agriculture and Information Technology. In a meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the OIC session, he also urged Chinese investors to benefit from attractive opportunities in Pakistan. He also offered condolences on the loss of precious lives in a plane crash. The state councilor conveyed cordial greetings of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to him and reaffirmed the centrality of the Pakistan-China strategic cooperative partnership. The Prime Minister and the state councilor discussed bilateral ties and the evolving regional and international scenario. They also discussed the situation in Ukraine and reiterated the need for an immediate cessation to hostilities and continued efforts for a solution through sustained dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also briefed him on human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and India’s irresponsible behaviour, which was impeding regional peace and security. He informed him about the “accidental” firing of a missile from India into Pakistan territory and underlined Pakistan’s call for a joint probe and ensure that it did not happen again. The Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan and China must continue deeper engagement to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan, and avert the humanitarian crisis there.

Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest. The Prime Minister underscored the special significance of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship, which was based on close fraternal ties, historic links and support at the gross-roots level. The situation in Afghanistan and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) also came under discussion. The Prime Minister thanked the Saudi FM for his country’s steadfast support for the just cause of Jammu and Kashmir. The Prince congratulated the PM on the successful holding of the OIC session.

In a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Dr. Riyad al-Maliki, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Palestine issue was a matter of great anguish for Pakistani people and Muslims all over the world. He stressed fulfilling legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people. The Palestinian foreign minister said that unresolved issues of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir were among the root cause of instability in the respective regions. He added that people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were facing grave atrocities and unabated repression for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also called on PM Imran Khan. He reaffirmed his desire to further improve Pakistan’s relations with Iraq and also reiterated Pakistan’s support for Iraq’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and acknowledged the successes of the Iraqi government in the fight against terrorism.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also received Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi on the sidelines of the OIC session. Bilateral relations, regional and international issues were discussed in the meeting. - APP