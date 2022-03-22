CM Murad Ali Shah, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo resolve to settle issues amicably

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in their meeting at the CM House on Monday discussed the issues between the two provinces and agreed to resolve them amicably.

When Bizenjo brought up the issues related to the availability of water, Shah said that it was a technical issue, and so experts from both governments were involved to settle them for good.

On the issue of fishing in the waters of Balochistan by fishermen from Sindh, Shah said he had already directed the fisheries department to stop Sindh’s fishermen from fishing near Gwadar. Both CMs agreed to resolve outstanding issues between the two provinces amicably.