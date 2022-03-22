CM Murad Ali Shah, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo resolve to settle issues amicably

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in their meeting at the CM House on Monday discussed the issues between the two provinces and agreed to resolve them amicably.
When Bizenjo brought up the issues related to the availability of water, Shah said that it was a technical issue, and so experts from both governments were involved to settle them for good.
On the issue of fishing in the waters of Balochistan by fishermen from Sindh, Shah said he had already directed the fisheries department to stop Sindh’s fishermen from fishing near Gwadar. Both CMs agreed to resolve outstanding issues between the two provinces amicably.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said his government treats people belonging to religious minorities as...
Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque said on Monday that if Orangi...
Not a single allopathic medicine has been developed by Pakistani scientists and researchers since independence as...
Following the provision of diagnostic services to patients at their homes, the Alkhidmat Foundation and online food...
The Sindh High Court has questioned the appointment of a private counsel as the prosecutor in a matter pertaining to...
The Sindh Assembly members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday organised a protest outside the Central Police...
Comments