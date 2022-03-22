RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers and three civilians were martyred in a terror attack in the Bloro area of Bajaur district on Monday.

In a swift response from troops, four terrorists were also killed. According to the ISPR, terrorists fired at security forces at Bloro on March 21. During an intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar lshtiaq, 44, a resident of Nowshera and Sepoy Kamran, 21, a resident of Orakzai, were martyred after fighting gallantly. Three civilians identified as Asmat, Ilham and Bahadur also embraced Shahadat. Four terrorists were also killed and weapons and ammunition were seized. The terrorists were involved in subversive activities against security forces. “The Pakistan army is determined to eliminate terrorism and sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent citizens further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.