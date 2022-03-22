IHC seeks Asad Umar’s assistance in PTI MNA case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday appointed Federal Minister Asad Umar as an amicus curiae in the case pertaining to a dispute between Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab and her neighbours.
Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case. Kanwal Shauzab, during the hearing, submitted an application seeking to dispose of the case stating that she had withdrawn all her cases, including a complaint to the Federal Investigation Agency.
She said her dispute with the neighbours had been settled, but a social media campaign was still being run against her. She prayed the court to take action against the responsible. The court adjourned the case till March 25, with above instructions.
