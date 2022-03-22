Socceroos coach fined for breaching Covid-19 isolation

SYDNEY: Football Australia said Monday they have fined coach Graham Arnold Aus$25,000 (US$18,500) for breaking self-isolation rules after testing positive for Covid-19.

But the head coach can still join the Socceroos when they play Japan this Thursday if he provides a negative PCR test before the game, the governing body said.

Sydney radio station 2GB reported that Arnold had been seen walking his dog at the ocean swimming pool in the Sydney suburb of North Narrabeen without a mask on Sunday, three days after testing positive for the virus.

Covid regulations in the eastern state New South Wales require that people who test positive for Covid-19 self isolate for seven days, only leaving isolation to get medicine or in case of emergency.

Arnold conceded that he had gone out with his dog to Narrabeen Beach, Football Australia said in a statement.

“I sincerely apologise for my error of judgement on Sunday,” Arnold was quoted as saying.

“I accept that I should not have left my home as per the New South Wales self-isolation protocols and will remain at my property until my self-isolation window concludes. I also accept the sanctions that come because of this error.”