Wasim takes credit for Australia’s tour

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan said that he also deserves credit for the Australian team’s tour of Pakistan.
He said that his role in making the Australian team’s tour of Pakistan possible is also the result of joint efforts and not of any individual.
Wasim told reporters on Monday said that the visit of the Australian team is a source of joy for Pakistan cricket fans as well as the PCB. The visit of the Australian team was very important for the betterment of cricket in Pakistan, he said.
He added that after Australia, now New Zealand and England teams have no reason not to come to Pakistan.
