Give peace a chance

Quaid-e-Azam wanted freedom for all, regardless of their religious identity. Unfortunately, we have forgotten this aspect of our national ideology and have become cruel oppressors of minority communities, restricting their freedom of speech and movement and destroying their places of worship. Although the constitution protects their rights, a lack of law enforcement means that outside the courtroom minorities are not safe. Many people are killed over slight disagreements. In 2020, according to the Center for Social Justice (CSJ), over 70 people – including Muslims – were killed extra-judiciously on allegations of blasphemy. More alarmingly, most of these extremists are not punished, while the victims are not even given a fair chance to prove their innocence. It is imperative that minorities be heard and extremism be dealt with on an urgent basis.

Laiba Sohail

Lahore