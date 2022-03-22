Warning bells

This refers to the article, ‘Lebanese default’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem (March 20). The writer has prudently tried to forewarn the rulers and politicians of Pakistan how precarious the country’s position is. He has cited Lebanon as an example of what happens when a country’s political unrest leads it to default on its loans.
Our politicians should be aware of the consequences of their actions as Pakistan’s debt stands at around $130 billion – higher than Lebanon’s $90 billion. They must wake up and focus on the country’s economic crisis instead of playing games and accusing each other.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
