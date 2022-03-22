Throw the towel

The ruling party has created many problems in the country. Foreign debts and unemployment have increased. The country’s poverty-stricken people cannot afford anything in the rising inflation. Corruption too has grown. Also, institutions have been used against the opposition and no real improvement has been seen in the country during its term. In terms of foreign policy too, progress has been little.
Despite this poor performance, the PTI is desperate to save itself from the vote of no-confidence. The motion is totally constitutional, yet the PTI is trying to derail it. Party leaders are using inappropriate language on national television. If the PTI is sincere, it should just accept its failure. Playing foul will only harm the country.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Bannu
