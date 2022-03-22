Major misfire

Imran Khan’s call for the mobilisation of one million supporters in Islamabad is absurd and pointless. His actions will be met with the same reaction by the opposition. Islamabad for the past few years has turned into a hub for protests, rallies and long marches, which has only brought misery to those living in the twin cities. Vandalism of public and private property, blockade of roads and traffic jams increase. Besides, the risk of clashes and violence will give Pakistan a bad name and innocent people may suffer.

Imran Khan must realise that grand rallies won’t save his party from a no-confidence vote. He should, instead, concentrate on the in-fighting in his party. These rallies are not a solution to his party’s problems and should be avoided for the safety of ordinary people.

Amir Hamza

Rawalpindi