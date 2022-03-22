For democracy

This refers to the letter, ‘The edge of democracy’ by Arif Majeed (March 19). The writer has rightly pointed out the prevailing political chaos caused by the no-confidence move against the incumbent prime minister. When there is only a year left to the next general elections, the opposition’s move seems futile. There is also no denying that there is a leadership crisis in the country. Although we have had elections every year since 2008, procedural democracy in the absence of cultural democracy is counterproductive. The last three democratic governments seem to have been paying mere lip service about promoting democracy in the country. They have failed to develop a democratic culture, without which democratic norms like justice, fairness, equality and liberty cannot flourish. Democracy as a culture teaches people to be conscious of their rights and duties and encourages active participation in the country’s running.

However, cultural democracy does not nurture in a vacuum. It must be fostered by political, social and economic setups. Strong institutions, political and economic inclusion and people’s well-being alone can alter the fate of a nation through democracy. It is high time Pakistan adopted democracy as a tool for real change.

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nankana Sahib