Water woes

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the fact that British Homes, Rawalpindi Cantonment is suffering from acute water shortage, creating problems for people.
The existing water supply from wells has dried up – which is now a common grievance across the entire city. The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board should look into the problem and consider providing water to people from the waterline coming from Khanpur Dam.
Imtiaz Akhter
Rawalpindi
Quaid-e-Azam wanted freedom for all, regardless of their religious identity. Unfortunately, we have forgotten this...
The ruling party seems to be taking the lead in intensifying anarchy in the country – a role that is...
This refers to the article, ‘Lebanese default’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem . The writer has prudently tried to forewarn...
The ruling party has created many problems in the country. Foreign debts and unemployment have increased. The...
Imran Khan’s call for the mobilisation of one million supporters in Islamabad is absurd and pointless. His actions...
This refers to the letter, ‘The edge of democracy’ by Arif Majeed . The writer has rightly pointed out the...
Comments