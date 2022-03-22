Water woes

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the fact that British Homes, Rawalpindi Cantonment is suffering from acute water shortage, creating problems for people.

The existing water supply from wells has dried up – which is now a common grievance across the entire city. The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board should look into the problem and consider providing water to people from the waterline coming from Khanpur Dam.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi