Collision course

After the no-confidence motion against the prime minister and the defection of MNAs from the PTI, political unrest in the country has increased. Threats and diatribes have become the orders of the day and the number ‘172’ has become a matter of life and death for both sides. Matters especially heated up after the attack on Sindh House by the PTI MNAs and supporters on March 18. The PTI has also issued show-cause notices to its dissident members for their defection. The government’s resistance to the motion seems irrational as it is even willing to impede the legal process to get its way.

The recent economic dip and high inflation give credence to the opposition’s stance, especially as the government has failed to deliver on any of its pre-election pledges. Instead, the prime minister is focused on pressurising and threatening opponents by asking one million supporters and party workers to show up on the day of the no-confidence vote. He should realise that he is not the only popular leader in the country. If he calls people to the streets, millions of supporters of the opposition parties will come out too, creating chaos. No matter how desperate, the government should promote rule of law. A confrontation between the supporters of both sides will only escalate the already fragile political situation.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock